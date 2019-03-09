Prom dress exchange offers outfits at a discounted price for local teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- For nearly 20 years, one non-profit group has offered free and discounted prom dresses to metro Denver high school students.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people showed up to the Prom Dress Exchange's event in Thornton to pick out the perfect outfit for the big night.

There's a $10 fee for the dress, but even if you can't pay, no one is ever turned away.

“I was looking for a two-piece, short dress or just like a shorter type of dress, maybe off the shoulder, or a longer dress, maybe that’s cute but not too fancy," Leea Sanchez said.

Sanchez and her mom were at the Prom Dress Exchange to pick out her dream dress at an unbeatable price.

“For $10, you will get a long dress, a short dress, potentially a pair of shoes, jewelry, alterations if they’re needed," Francie Owen with the Prom Dress Exchange said. “It just becomes a very expensive thing for families to afford. We’re just hoping the girls can find something they want and [to] be able to enjoy their prom.”

“What a great way to save money and be able to get a dress for prom," said Brenda Sanchez, Leea's mom.

To help with costs even more, a volunteer seamstress was also at the event so girls can get their dresses altered before they leave.

The Prom Dress Exchange is always looking for donations and they want those in need to know about the program.