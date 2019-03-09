One dead in overnight house fire in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — One person died in a house fire early Saturday morning in Greeley.

According to the Greeley Fire Department, crews responded to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. One person was trapped in the basement of the house.

Firefighters were able to get the person out of the home.

The victim was taken to North Colorado Medical Center, where they died.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

The fire was contained to the basement of the home.