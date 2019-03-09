× Mikaela Shiffrin breaks World Cup record with slalom victory

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic — US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin became the first person to claim 15 World Cup wins in a single season with a slalom victory on Saturday.

The American shared the previous record with Vreni Schneider but moved ahead of the Swiss great after a trademark performance in the Czech Republic.

Despite poor conditions delaying the start of the slalom, the superstar was in imperious form and topped the standings by 0.37 seconds after her first run.

She was then able to put together an equally blistering second run — finishing 0.85 seconds ahead of the field to record her 58th World Cup win in total.

The 23-year-old was initially frustrated in her attempt to break the record during the giant slalom Friday, finishing third behind Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, but her disappointment was short lived.

“Yesterday in the second run I was pushing really hard,” Shiffrin said after claiming the win. “It was enough to get on the podium and I was really happy about that, but felt disappointment from the first.

“So today I wanted to not protect something, ski with risks, ski to fight, and see what was possible. And it was really fun to ski both runs.”

Shiffrin is arguably the most dominant athlete in sport at present. She has already clinched the overall Crystal Globe and has wrapped up a third consecutive World Cup slalom title, her sixth in total.

She also clinched her fourth consecutive slalom world title in Sweden last month alongside gold in super-G and bronze in giant slalom.

If that wasn’t enough, the American looks almost certain to claim her first giant slalom season crown at the World Cup finals in Andorra next week.