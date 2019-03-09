Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: High avalanche danger continues in Colorado mountains

McCaffrey brothers, friends receive award for helping save man’s life during Castle Rock hike

Posted 12:21 pm, March 9, 2019

DENVER -- The McCaffrey family is used to the accolades on the field. However, on Friday night, the McCaffrey brothers were honored for their work off the field.

Max, Christian and Dylan McCaffrey were part of a group of six that was awarded the American Red Cross' "Life Saver Award."

In March 2018, the group quickly responded when 72-year-old Dan Smoker was seriously injured in a fall while hiking Castle Rock.

Smoker spent time in the hospital and rehabilitation. He is back to near-full strength and presented the group with its award Friday.

