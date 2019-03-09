Kids invited to participate in CU study at Children’s Museum of Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids are invited to participate in a University of Colorado study at the Children's Museum of Denver through May.

"It's a great opportunity for children to meet scientists and see what we do every day," CU Graduate Research Assistant Jade Yonehiro said. "We're interested in how children control their behavior and what helps them know when they should or should not control their behavior."

The collaborative study focuses on kids' impulse control. Researchers use a monitor with boxes to measure his or her impulse control; certain boxes show a puppy and the team is looking at a child's impulse to click on any or several boxes, as opposed to following instructions.

"It seems like it's something that's very valuable. I have a strong belief in science," mother Linda Stiles said.

If you would like your child to participate in the study, times include:

Now - April 30, 2019, at the Children's Museum of Denver, Marisco Campus

Saturdays, 10 am - 1 pm

Sundays, 10 am - 1 pm

Tuesday, April 2: 4 -7 pm

For more details on the study, click here.