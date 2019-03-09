Forecast: Avalanche warning through Sunday morning, Front Range stays mild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There will be lingering snow showers in Colorado's mountains through the evening keeping avalanche danger high. An avalanche warning is in place until 6 a.m. on Sunday. There will still be snow showers in Colorado's northern mountains on Sunday, but thankfully avalanche danger will be lower than today.

Denver will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with less wind than today. High temperatures will climb to the mid 40s in the afternoon. There is a 10 percent chance for an isolated snow or rain/snow mixed shower Sunday evening. No accumulation is expected.

High temperatures will jump to the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Each day will have a chance for an isolated evening shower.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is tracking a snowstorm that could impact Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday and Thursday. This storm has a potential to be strong with a high impact and we are watching it closely as it moves towards Colorado. There will be more details to come once the storm gets closer. Stay tuned.

