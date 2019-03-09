Avalanche warnings continue; windy Saturday across Colorado

DENVER — Avalanche Warnings remain for the high country through the start of the day on Sunday. The possibility of a natural avalanche to occur remains very high, and travel into the mountains Saturday is not recommended. Periods of heavy snow will continue in the high country throughout the day on Saturday as strong wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour will be possible.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day remains in effect for mountain communities Saturday.

Meanwhile, along the Front Range, expect breezy conditions with temperatures staying in the upper 40s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day, with clouds building overnight.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s to start the day on Sunday. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m., so be sure to set your clock an hour forward.

Sunday will offer a mix of sun and clouds across the Denver metro and Front Range, with highs only making it into the mid-40s. Clouds will build for Monday with mainly dry conditions.

Our attention will turn to our next storm system, which looks to impact the state by the middle of next week. This storm is currently still over open water west of California, so the path this system takes is still uncertain and plays a huge role on how much snow our state may see. As of right now, widespread snow looks to move in Tuesday into Wednesday, with the heaviest snow occurring Wednesday night. Totals are still up in the air, but we will continue to fine tune the forecast as we head through the weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.