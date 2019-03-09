Avalanche forces road closure near Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. — An avalanche forced the closure of a road near Aspen Saturday morning. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s office said around 5:30 a.m. that an avalanche had closed Castle Creek Road in both directions at mile marker 4 (South Hayden Road).

Authorities said no one was injured and no vehicles were trapped in the slide.

Castle Creek Road CLOSED at South Hayden Road. Do NOT attempt to cross the slide path. Crews working to open the road now. pic.twitter.com/TXfnmIt8ww — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) March 9, 2019

The sheriff’s office said that it would be setting off avalanche mitigation charges and warned people to expect loud noises. It urged drivers not to try to pass over the slide path.

County personnel are working on clearing the slide.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.