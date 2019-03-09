Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: High avalanche danger continues in Colorado mountains

Avalanche forces road closure near Aspen

Posted 7:22 am, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:32AM, March 9, 2019

ASPEN, Colo. — An avalanche forced the closure of a road near Aspen Saturday morning. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s office said around 5:30 a.m. that an avalanche had closed Castle Creek Road in both directions at mile marker 4 (South Hayden Road).

Authorities said no one was injured and no vehicles were trapped in the slide.

The sheriff’s office said that it would be setting off avalanche mitigation charges and warned people to expect loud noises. It urged drivers not to try to pass over the slide path.

County personnel are working on clearing the slide.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.