Suspect in custody after barricade situation in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a situation involving a barricaded person Saturday afternoon on South Sable Boulevard just south of East Ellsworth Avenue.

The area is northeast of Town Center at Aurora.

APD asked people nearby to shelter in place.

Police say the incident started with a possible domestic situation. They did not provide details on the circumstances of the situation.

APD said the suspect was peacefully taken into custody about 3:30 p.m.