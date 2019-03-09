55-year-old Yunlong Chen is missing; last seen at Vail Transportation Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Eagle County Sheriff's office needs the publics help in finding Yunlong Chen, a 55-year-old Chinese National. Chen was last seen in the area of the Vail Transportation Center on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 28.

Chen was last seen wearing bright orange ski pants and a bright blue jacket.

No foul play is suspected, Chen was traveling alone, at the end of his ski trip and was scheduled to fly home to China. On Thursday, March 7, Chen was reported missing.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Vail Police Department, Vail Resorts staff and Vail Mountain Search & Rescue are working together to locate information about the missing person and his last known whereabouts.

If you have information related to Chen or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970- 328-8500 or the Vail Public Safety Communications Center to speak with the Investigations team at 970-479-2201.