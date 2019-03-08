× Woman gets 6 years in prison for killing bicyclist in Englewood hit-and-run

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A local woman was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for hitting and killing a bicyclist during a hit-and-run crash in Englewood last year, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Thirty-three-year-old Dominique Cain, of Aurora, ran a red light on July 1, 2018 and hit bicyclist Nancy Condit, 64. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Downing Street and East Cornell Avenue. Condit later died from her injuries.

According to the DA’s office, witnesses told Englewood police that Cain stopped, got out of her Chevy Cruze to look at Condit, and then got back in her car and drove away.

“This was an extreme act of selfishness. A driver who refused to be bound by the law that demanded she did not drive, refused to be bound by the demands to stop at a red light, plowed into an innocent woman, and then refused to be bound—not only by the law—but by human decency and left the victim she created to suffer in the street,” said District Attorney George Brauchler in a press release issued Friday. “This is why we build prisons and why prisons are full. We have too many people in our great state who choose themselves over the law and their fellow citizens. Coloradoans should know that under our weak laws and broken parole system, this killer will likely be back out onto our streets in two years.”

Witnesses at the crash scene gave officers Cain’s license plate information. The DA’s office described Cain as a “habitual traffic offender” whose license was revoked at the time she hit Condit.

In January, Cain pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving death, which is a class-3 felony. The other counts against her were dismissed.

The DA’s office also said the Cain did not have insurance at the time of the crash.

Deputy DA Michael Mauro, who helped prosecute the case, said Cain drove recklessly at high speeds while holding a cellphone.

“Nothing can fully repair the damage done, but the sentence in this case signals to the defendant and the community that leaving the scene of a crash — especially one where a victim is injured — will not be tolerated,” Mauro said in the press release.