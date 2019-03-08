Wintry mix possible across northern Front Range Friday night: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With heavy snow falling in the mountains, the travel impact is greatest there, however, some parts of the Denver metro area and Plains may see a wintry mix Friday night that will make roads slick as well.

A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are possible in various areas of the northern Front Range through the evening, with the highest chances of seeing any or all will be in the northernmost counties.

The line of this wintry mix will move east throughout the night, leaving behind some fog, low cloud cover and wet/icy roads in some areas.

By Saturday morning, the sky will clear over the metro areas and the same for the high country as Friday night's heavy mountain snowfall will decrease to just a few areas of snow showers for the weekend.

For the most part, the state will have a partly sunny weekend, warmer-than-average temperatures and some wind. The avalanche conditions remain considerable to high for the weekend but that is lower than the extreme danger from Thursday.

It isn't until the early to middle parts of next week that we see a potentially potent storm system in the region to spread impactful weather across the state once again.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.