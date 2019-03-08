VASA Fitness helps people in every stage of life keep motivated with exercise and a healthy lifestyle. Watch the segment to see how they help everyone from 6 weeks to senior status. And Class Pass Madness is going on now through march 24th. It's free classes for all members,non-members and guests. Come and try something new! Just head to VasaFitness.com for more information and to find a location near you!AlertMe
VASA Fitness for any age
-
Classpass Madness at VASA Fitness
-
Get over the intimidation with VASA Fitness
-
Work your “heart” out at VASA
-
Try functional fitness at VASA
-
Strengthen your body and relationship at VASA
-
-
Hang on to those New Year Resolutions
-
Avoid the Santa belly with VASA Fitness
-
Stay on track with fitness
-
Cycle Your Way to a Stronger Heart with VASA Fitness
-
VASA Fitness – 66-Year-Old Powerlifter Shares Uplifting Story
-
-
Starting the New Year off right with Vasa Fitness
-
ClassPass Madness at VASA
-
Total Fitness Kickboxing