VASA Fitness for any age

VASA Fitness helps people in every stage of life keep motivated with exercise and a healthy lifestyle. Watch the segment to see how they help everyone from 6 weeks to senior status. And Class Pass Madness is going on now through march 24th. It's free classes for all members,non-members and guests. Come and try something new! Just head to VasaFitness.com for more information and to find a location near you!