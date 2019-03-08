Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado mountains

VASA Fitness for any age

Posted 1:44 pm, March 8, 2019, by

VASA Fitness helps people in every stage of life keep motivated with exercise and a healthy lifestyle. Watch the segment to see how they help everyone from 6 weeks to senior status. And Class Pass Madness is going on now through march 24th. It's free classes for all members,non-members and guests. Come and try something new! Just head to VasaFitness.com for more information and to find a location near you!

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.