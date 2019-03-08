‘Sled Hockey’ event planned Saturday

GREELEY, Colo. – The Greeley Ice Haus is kicking off their sled hockey program with a Sled Hockey Tournament this weekend. “It’s the perfect time to introduce this relatively new sport to Greeley,” said Mark Mann, Ice Haus Recreation Supervisor. “We thought, what better time to share this exciting new opportunity with the public than in the middle of an actual tournament!”

This Saturday, March 9 from 3:15-4:45pm anyone can ‘Try Sled Hockey’ for free!

As part of the Pacific Sled Hockey League Championship Weekend, the Greeley Ice Haus is offering a free ‘Try Sled Hockey Demo’ day.

“The Ice Haus just received sleds from a USAHockey grant and we want the public to come give them a try,” said Mann. Representatives for the Warrior Avs sled team will be on hand to help gear up participants and provide tips.

Participants are encouraged to wear warm athletic gear, all hockey gear and sleds will be provided. Mann shared his vision “we want the public to know that anyone can play hockey, and using a sled is a perfect example of that. We hope to expand this program as interest grows and offer sled hockey classes and eventually league play.”

The Greeley Ice Haus, located at 900 8th Avenue in historic downtown Greeley, offers ice skating, figure skating and hockey classes currently.