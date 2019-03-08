× Skier buried in avalanche near Jones Pass pronounced dead at hospital

JONES PASS — A skier was buried and killed in an avalanche near Jones Pass in the Front Range Thursday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

It happened just before 2 p.m. when the backcountry skier was trapped. CAIC did not offer any specific trigger of the avalanche.

The Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office was notified by radio; the skier was located and taken to the trailhead. Emergency responders took the victim to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Avalanche danger remains extremely high; our Pinpoint Weather team is tracking the conditions that contribute to natural slides.

The skier’s identity has not been released.

