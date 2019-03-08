Restoration work begins on historic Arapahoe County barn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Restoration work on a southeast metro landmark began Friday. The 17 Mile House Farm, known by many as the "big red barn," sits on the west side of South Parker Road just north of the Douglas County line.

For the first time in the barn's 149-year history, the public will soon be able to go inside.

"We are focused on allowing folks to come and experience the history of the 17 Mile House Barn," said Glen Poole, Arapahoe County's open space operations manager.

The old barn is part of an original homestead from 1870. Its first owner was one Mary Hightower, who was an innkeeper for people who were traveling to the area from the south.

In 2003, Arapahoe County Open Space purchased the homestead.

"The 17 Mile House Barn is significant to me because it represents Arapahoe County history," said Poole. "Immediately when you walk in the barn, you step back into the late 1870s."

It will take about six months to restore the barn. The project will cost the county an estimated $320,000.