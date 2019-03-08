× Next storm hits the mountains with snow & wind today; Chance of snow in Denver tonight

Avalanche Warnings remain in place for all mountain zones. Avoid the backcountry. If you’re traveling I-70 plan on rolling closures for avalanche mitigation that could last hours.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the Mountains. The next storm system moves in today and continues into Saturday morning before ending Saturday around Lunch. An additional 6-12 inches at the ski areas by Saturday night with wind gusts 50mph+.

Across the Front Range expect sunshine early today then turning mostly cloudy this afternoon with a chance of snow tonight. Up to 1″ of accumulation. Highs today at 51. Colder in Northern Colorado at 42 in Fort Collins and Greeley.

Sunday looks quiet and sunny, 40s.

Time Change: “Spring Forward” at 2am on Sunday.

We’re watching a potent storm system for next Tuesday-Wednesday. Snow accumulation is possible in Denver.

