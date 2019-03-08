Magic Moments, Inc. Performing “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” March 21st-24th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Magic Moments, Inc. is performing "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" March 21st - March 24th. Tickets are $30 and performances are at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Magic Moments is a non-profit theatre group that creates amazing fully-integrated theatre. Theatre should be for everyone; no matter their age, abilities, physical limitations, or experience. Visit their website http://www.magicmomentsinc.org or call 303-575-1005.