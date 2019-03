MINTURN, Colo. — A large avalanche forced the closure of Highway 24 between Minturn and Leadville Friday night.

According to the Colorado State Patrol’s Eagle office, the highway is closed in both directions as the avalanche is covering both lanes.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene.

It is unknown whether any vehicles were caught in the slide.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.