I-70 closed in both directions at Vail Pass due to multiple crashes

Posted 4:46 pm, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, March 8, 2019

VAIL, Colo. — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions at the summit of Vail Pass due to multiple crashes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said the crashes are located west of Vail Pass Summit at about mile marker 189. It described the shutdown as a “safety closure.”

Colorado State Patrol said the crashes involve between six and eight cars and one commercial vehicle. The agency could not provide an estimate on when the interstate would reopen.

Initially, only the westbound lanes were closed.

I-70 in the mountains has been closed a number of times during the past week due to avalanches and crashes.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

