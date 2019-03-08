Hit the beach with Skirt Sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skirt Sports based right here in Boulder has been making women feel fantastic in their running skirts for years, and now they are heading to the water with their new swim line for women of all shapes and sizes. They feature adjustable straps , removable breast pads, drawcords and even pockets. Skirt Sports has graciously agreed to help fitness expert Joana Canals with her campaign for Woman of the Year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. They will be giving viewers 20% off their purchase now through March 31st. Just enter the code WOTY. Skirt Sports will then donate 10% to Joana and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Every dollar donated to Joana's campaign counts as a vote for her and goes directly to the LLS and their efforts to find a cure for cancer.