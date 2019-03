× Food Truck Friday: El Taco Disco

Denver – Every Friday, KWGN’s Daybreak likes to feature a new food truck and this week it’s El Taco Disco and yes they do have a disco ball with some groovy music!

El Taco Disco is a gourmet mobile taqueria and disco tech! They serve up creative tacos, stuffed quesadillas and loaded fries with a dash of disco as well.

You can follow El Taco Disco right here on their Facebook page https://eltacodisco.com/