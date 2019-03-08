× Contract negotiations for King Soopers works come to a halt

Negotiations for a new contract for more than 12,000 members of UFCW Local 7 who work at King Soopers and City Market across Colorado ended Thursday night after employers abruptly walked out of the room and did not return.

‘UFCW members are proud to serve King Soopers and City Market customers,’ said UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova. ‘We are committed to making King Soopers and City Market a better place to work and shop, but we can`t do that without a partnership with the company.’

King Soopers and City Market said they didn’t want to negotiate further and left in the middle of scheduled bargaining.

