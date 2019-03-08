Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Extreme avalanche danger in Colorado mountains

Car plows into Adams County home

March 8, 2019

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A car plowed through a residential yard and into the back wall of a house in Adams County on Friday morning.

According to North Metro Fire, crews responded to the scene off of Ivy Way at roughly 8:45 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The motorist’s identity and condition have not been released.

The homeowners were not injured and a spokesperson for North Metro said the house is safe and the occupants won’t be displaced.

It’s unclear what factors may have been involved in the crash.

