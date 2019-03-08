Car plows into Adams County home

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A car plowed through a residential yard and into the back wall of a house in Adams County on Friday morning.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., crews responded to a vehicle vs structure call off of Ivy Way in Adams County. The driver was transported emergent. The occupants inside the home were not injured, and the house is still ok for occupancy. Please avoid Jasmine Street for now. pic.twitter.com/TzT9C2sOH6 — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) March 8, 2019

According to North Metro Fire, crews responded to the scene off of Ivy Way at roughly 8:45 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The motorist’s identity and condition have not been released.

The homeowners were not injured and a spokesperson for North Metro said the house is safe and the occupants won’t be displaced.

It’s unclear what factors may have been involved in the crash.