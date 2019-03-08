Car plows into Adams County home

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A car plowed through a residential yard and into the back wall of a house in Adams County on Friday morning.
According to North Metro Fire, crews responded to the scene off of Ivy Way at roughly 8:45 a.m.
The driver was taken to the hospital. The motorist’s identity and condition have not been released.
The homeowners were not injured and a spokesperson for North Metro said the house is safe and the occupants won’t be displaced.
It’s unclear what factors may have been involved in the crash.
39.917902 -104.917579AlertMe