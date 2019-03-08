× Back the Blue K9

Denver – Dogs are more than just man’s best friends, they are loyal partners and heroes. While some dogs protect their owners at home, others protect their handlers out in the field.

Back the Blue K-9 Force is raising money to protect law enforcement K-9’s with things like bullet proof vests and health care and right now the organization is raising money to provide the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office with 3 more K-9’s.

The non-profit have paid for 4 K-9’s to get the lifesaving gastropexy surgery. Their goal is that these heroes go home to their families every night

You can help by purchases the stuffed K9’s for $20 each at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood Village Police Department.

There’s also a fundraising event next week at Chick-Fil-A off Pioneer Hills (5600 S. Parker Road in Aurora) on Thursday, March 14th from 6am to 10pm. Just say Back the Blue K-9 force, Chick-Fil-A will donate 15% back to Back the Blue K-9 Non-profit.