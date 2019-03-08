× Breckenridge Ski Resort investigating avalanche; no injuries reported

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — An avalanche was reported at Breckenridge Ski Resort early Friday afternoon, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s office. The slide occurred near the Imperial Express SuperChair, which provides access to expert terrain.

Sgt. Mark Watson with the sheriff’s office said the avalanche occurred about 12:30 p.m. north of the Imperial Bowl area of the ski resort.

No injuries have been reported.

The Imperial chairlift is the highest in North America at 12,998 feet. It exclusively serves black, double-black and extreme-terrain runs on Peak 8.

More information is expected from Breckenridge Ski Resort shortly. This story will be updated when that information becomes available.