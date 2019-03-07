Woman dressed as nun suspected of trafficking $90,000 worth of fentanyl

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A sheriff’s office in Arizona made a big drug bust during a traffic stop this week.

According to a post on the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a K-9 deputy pulled a vehicle over on Interstate 10 just outside Eloy for an equipment violation and moving violation.

Jose Aguilar Diaz and Esther Gomez De Aguilar, who are husband and wife, were sitting inside. The deputy said Gomez De Aguilar appeared to be dressed like a nun and had a Bible on her lap.

The deputy noticed some suspicious circumstances during his conversation with the couple and conducted a search.

He found bundles of suspected fentanyl pills in Gomez De Aguilar’s purse and two other bundles of suspected fentanyl powder concealed under her clothing.

“You can see they will use any means to conceal what they are doing,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said. “Fentanyl is extremely dangerous. All it takes is the equivalent of 4 to 5 grains the size of sand to kill you.”

He went on to say this is another win for the K-9 deputies and thanked them for their service.

The sheriff’s office reports 8.5 pounds of fentanyl were seized that is worth about $90,000.

The couple were arrested and taken to jail. They were booked for possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of narcotics for sale.