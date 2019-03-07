Stumbling teen found in Aurora Town Center with bullet wound, later dies

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old who was seen stumbling in a parking lot at the Aurora Town Center was found to have suffered from a gunshot wound and later died, the Aurora Police Department said Thursday.

Police responded to the mall at 14200 E. Alameda Ave. about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday The teen, whose name and gender were not released, was found on the east side of the mall.

When officers arrived, they found the juvenile had been shot. The teen was taken to a hospital and into surgery but later died, police said.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects and did not say if the shooting happened at the mall or if the victim was dropped off there after being shot somewhere else.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6127 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.