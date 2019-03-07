Police: Man in Boulder allegedly tried luring boy into vehicle

BOULDER, Colo. — A man is being sought after he allegedly tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into his vehicle, the Boulder Police Department said Thursday.

About 3 p.m. Wednesday, the boy was walking home from school when he was contacted by a man near 15th Street and Orchard Avenue in north Boulder.

Police said the man asked the child if he needed a ride, then asked him to get into the vehicle. The child ran home and told a parent, who then contacted police.

The man is described as a middle-aged white man with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a green hat at the time of the incident, police said.

The vehicle is described as an older model red van that was dirty and in poor condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-1890 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.