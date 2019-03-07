× Avalanche causes large gas leak near Copper Mountain, officials say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are responding to a large gas leak near Copper Mountain on Thursday morning that was caused by an avalanche near a gas station, according to Summit Fire and Rescue.

Summit Fire officials say the avalanche ruptured a natural-gas pipeline between the Conoco gas station and the water treatment plant in Copper Mountain around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Crews from Xcel Energy are on the scene working to shut off the gas and anticipate having the leak resolved soon, according to Summit Fire.

No injuries have been reported.

An avalanche near the Conoco station in Copper Mountain has ruptured a natural-gas pipeline. Interstate 70 now is closed between Frisco and Vail. Colorado 91 is closed between Leadville and Copper Mountain. Crews are on scene. Stay tuned for more information. — Summit Fire & EMS (@Summit_Fire) March 7, 2019

Because of the leak, Highway 91 has been closed in both directions in the area between Leadville and Copper Mountain.

The leak also forced the Interstate 70 closure to be moved to Frisco, according to the state patrol. I-70 is closed because of an overnight avalanche.

This story is developing.

