Broncos trading Case Keenum to Redskins

DENVER — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to trade quarterback Case Keenum to the Washington Redskins.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be announced until the start of the new league year March 13, the person confirmed that the teams will also swap 2020 draft picks, with Denver receiving a sixth-rounder and Washington a seventh-rounder.

The parameters of the pending deal include a reworking of Keenum’s contract, with the Broncos paying him a $500,000 restructuring bonus and picking up half of the $7 million he was guaranteed in 2019. The Redskins will pay him the other $3.5 million.

For the second consecutive offseason, the Redskins opted to trade for a quarterback. Keenum enters the equation to try to replace 2018 addition Alex Smith, who broke his right tibia and fibula in November and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season.

Keenum is on the move just one year after parlaying his best season, one in which he led the Vikings to the NFC championship game, into a two-year deal with Denver worth $36 million with $25 million in guarantees.

The Broncos have a pending agreement to take on the Ravens’ Joe Flacco as quarterback for the upcoming season.