Mountain avalanche danger – Denver snow chances

The Colorado mountains continue to get snow this evening. And, the risk for avalanches is at an historic high level. So, traveling into the Colorado mountains is not advised due the threat for snow slides. There will be a break in the snow for the mountains early on Friday before more accumulation snow returns later Friday into early Saturday. Those planning to ski this weekend should pay attention to roads conditions before venture up to the high country.

In Denver we will have a mild Friday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with some sunshine early in the day. We are expecting clouds to quickly increase followed by rain & snow showers for the evening. Right now we are not expecting any accumulation across the city.

Your weekend will be mainly sunny and dry in Denver with highs both days in the low to mid 40s. There will be a brisk northwest on Saturday. So, if you have to be out grab the jacket because that wind will put a chill in the air.

We then shift our attention to our next chance for snow which looks to arrive on Tuesday into Wednesday. We are watching details related to the timing of the snow and possible accumulation in Denver and along the Front Range.

