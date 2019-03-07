× Maluma announces 11:11 tour stop in Denver

DENVER — International Latino superstar Maluma is bringing his world tour to Denver in October, he announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old’s 2019 11:11 World tour will stop at Pepsi Center on Sunday, Oct. 20. Tickets for the show go on sale on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. at altitudetickets.com. Presale tickets start via Spotify on March 13.

As a native of Columbia Maluma has more than 40 million Instagram followers, 23 million Facebook Fans, and more than 9 billion YouTube views. He was the top concert selling Latin artist in the world and broke records throughout the United States in 2018.

His latest album F.A.M.E. debuted at #1 reaching 6X Platinum in the United States in its very first week out.

Maluma is the youngest artist to simultaneously hold both the #1 and #2 spots on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart (with “Sin Contrato” and “Chantaje”) and only the sixth act to ever achieve the feat.

Maluma has had 12 #1 songs according to Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my return to the United States and Puerto Rico as well as my first concert in Canada,” Maluma said in a statement. “This will be my third North American tour and I come with a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and new music off my upcoming album 11:11 which is due out later this year.”

Here are the complete North American 11:11 tour dates:

September 6 – San Diego @Pechanga Arena (Valley View)

September 8 – Los Angeles @The Forum

September 12 – Seattle @WAMU Theater

September 14 – Las Vegas @Mandalay Bay Events Center

September 15 – San Jose @SAP Center

Thursday, September 19, Laredo @Sames Auto Arena

Saturday, September 21, Phoenix @Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, September 22, El Paso @Don Haskins Center

Thursday, September 26, Mcallen @Bert Ogden Arena

Friday, September 27, Houston, @Toyota Center

Saturday, September 28, San Antonio @AT&T Center

Sunday, September 29, Dallas @American Airlines Center

Thursday, October 3, Boston, @Agganis Arena

Friday, October 4, New York, @Madison Square Garden Arena

Sunday, October 6, Toronto, @CAA Centre

Thursday, October 10, Orlando, @Amway Center

Friday, October 11, Miami,@AmericanAirlines Arena

Sunday, October 13, Washington DC @EagleBank Arena

Friday, October 18, Chicago, @Allstate Arena

Sunday, October 20 – Denver @Pepsi Center

Saturday, November 9, San Juan, @Coliseo de Puerto Rico