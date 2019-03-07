Maluma announces 11:11 tour stop in Denver
DENVER — International Latino superstar Maluma is bringing his world tour to Denver in October, he announced on Thursday.
The 25-year-old’s 2019 11:11 World tour will stop at Pepsi Center on Sunday, Oct. 20. Tickets for the show go on sale on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. at altitudetickets.com. Presale tickets start via Spotify on March 13.
As a native of Columbia Maluma has more than 40 million Instagram followers, 23 million Facebook Fans, and more than 9 billion YouTube views. He was the top concert selling Latin artist in the world and broke records throughout the United States in 2018.
His latest album F.A.M.E. debuted at #1 reaching 6X Platinum in the United States in its very first week out.
Maluma is the youngest artist to simultaneously hold both the #1 and #2 spots on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart (with “Sin Contrato” and “Chantaje”) and only the sixth act to ever achieve the feat.
Maluma has had 12 #1 songs according to Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart.
“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my return to the United States and Puerto Rico as well as my first concert in Canada,” Maluma said in a statement. “This will be my third North American tour and I come with a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and new music off my upcoming album 11:11 which is due out later this year.”
Here are the complete North American 11:11 tour dates:
September 6 – San Diego @Pechanga Arena (Valley View)
September 8 – Los Angeles @The Forum
September 12 – Seattle @WAMU Theater
September 14 – Las Vegas @Mandalay Bay Events Center
September 15 – San Jose @SAP Center
Thursday, September 19, Laredo @Sames Auto Arena
Saturday, September 21, Phoenix @Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sunday, September 22, El Paso @Don Haskins Center
Thursday, September 26, Mcallen @Bert Ogden Arena
Friday, September 27, Houston, @Toyota Center
Saturday, September 28, San Antonio @AT&T Center
Sunday, September 29, Dallas @American Airlines Center
Thursday, October 3, Boston, @Agganis Arena
Friday, October 4, New York, @Madison Square Garden Arena
Sunday, October 6, Toronto, @CAA Centre
Thursday, October 10, Orlando, @Amway Center
Friday, October 11, Miami,@AmericanAirlines Arena
Sunday, October 13, Washington DC @EagleBank Arena
Friday, October 18, Chicago, @Allstate Arena
Sunday, October 20 – Denver @Pepsi Center
Saturday, November 9, San Juan, @Coliseo de Puerto Rico
