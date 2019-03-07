Local Girl Scouts using cookie proceeds to help people experiencing homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHGLENN, Colo. – Girl Scout Cookie season comes to an end this weekend. And if you’re feeling guilty about all of the Thin Mints you’ve already eaten, maybe this story will make you feel a little better.

Thursday afternoon, Katie Hurley and Maddie Greiner spent their time after school in Katie’s backyard with a set of power tools.

“I take a theater tech class and that’s where I learned to use the tools,” Maddie said.

The teens are putting that knowledge to good use for a good cause. They are both Girl Scout Cadettes working toward earning their Silver Award by building a small structure they call a "Care Cabinet."

“We kind of designed it in the shape of one of the little [free] libraries and we’re going to fill it with food instead of books,” Katie told FOX31.

Once it’s finished, they will install it outside Northglenn United Methodist Church. Everything inside will be free for anyone who needs it, no questions asked.

“We’re hoping to maybe put things like socks or handwarmers. Just like basic necessities that someone who is homeless can’t get,” Katie said.

The girls have spent nearly 50 hours each researching, designing, building and securing a location for the project. They have also put in a lot of long, hard hours securing the money to pay for it.

“We actually use some of the cookie money that we made last year,” Katie said.

According to the Girl Scouts of Colorado, between 65 and 70 cents of every $4 box of Girl Scout cookies sold goes directly back to the troop for girls to use on prizes, trips, supplies and community projects.

Many girls across the state choose to use at least some of the proceeds to give a little bit back to the communities that funded them.