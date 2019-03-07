LLS Woman of the Year

Colorado's Best Host Joana Canals is running for Leukemia and Lymphoma's Woman of the Year. It is a 10-week fundraising effort where she is competing against other Denver professionals. Each dollar donated counts as a vote for Joana and goes directly to the LLS to find a cure. Joana is doing this in memory of her sister Michelle who died of cancer 5 years ago. Join her #TeamMichelle by donating today at MWOY.org/TeamMichelle.AlertMe
