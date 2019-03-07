× Icy glaze this morning improving afternoon; Storm #2 arrives on Friday

An icy glaze covers Front Range roadways this morning. It’s a combination of freezing fog, freezing drizzle, and light snow. It may not clear until Lunch. Temps are around 32.

Skies turn partly cloudy this afternoon with highs around 50 except in Northern Colorado where highs struggle to reach 32.

The Mountains can expect another 1-6″ today before this storm ends. Then storm #2 arrives on Friday and continues into Saturday with another foot at the ski areas. Temps today are mild in the Mountains with 30s. Storm #2 is slightly colder.

Snow could hit Denver and the Front Range late Friday into Saturday morning. Up to 1″ of accumulation possible.

Snow in the Mountains on Saturday ends in the afternoon.

Sunday looks quiet, calm, and in the 40s across the Front Range. Dry in the Mountains.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.