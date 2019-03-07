× First responders rescue disabled Army Veteran’s service dog from 15-foot hole

MOBILE, Ala. — A disabled Army veteran is thankful after his service dog was rescued Tuesday out of fall out shelter.

Scott Brown’s dog, Dragho, a Belgian Malinois, is a fully trained service dog. Brown has had him for about a year and a half now.

Brown said he took Dragho out into his backyard to run around and to relieve himself.

“I saw him run over here to the fallout shelter and he jumped on the cover of it and it collapsed and it was like watching a slow motion and he just kind of fell down inside of it,” said Brown.

A fall out shelter is a relic of the Cold War. It’s usually designed to protect people from radioactive fallout after a nuclear explosion.

This one was 15 feet deep with murky and muddy water at the bottom of it. Brown said it was covered by a sheet of jagged metal that had worn out. When Dragho jumped on top of it, he feels through.

“I dropped a cup of coffee I was holding and ran over here. I looked down to check on him and see if he was okay, luckily he was,” Brown said.

He said his first reaction was to jump in and save him. He was going to “Rapunzel it.”

“I even grabbed a pretty pink bed sheet to make a makeshift rope and was about to climb down there and get him when the fire department showed up and prevented me from doing something really stupid like using a pretty pink bedsheet for climbing down a deep nasty hole,” Brown explained.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Engines showed up with a ladder just long enough to reach down into the pit. Brown got in to make sure Dragho was comfortable.

“They attached a harness to me and once they got the okay that the air quality was good, and I could go down there and get him,” he added.

Brown said he can’t thank Mobile Fire-Rescue enough for what they did. He said if they didn’t show up, he probably would have gotten stuck in the pit too.

“The most important thing that there is. That dog means the world to me. He keeps me safe and that’s like my son,” Brown added.