It's tax time, and you can help Easterseals Colorado with a simple check mark and donation on your tax form. This easy donation will help people of all abilities, as well as their caregivers, which helps the entire family! For more information call 303-233-1666AlertMe
Easterseals Colorado – Donate While Doing Your TAXES
