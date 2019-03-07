DPD: Man has been sexually assaulting men in LoDo for 6 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Police Department is warning the public after investigators connected a series of sexual assaults in Lower Downtown spanning six years.

Police say there have been several incidents since 2013 in which a man -- possibly posing as a driver -- sexually assaults males in his vehicle. Police say the man appears to be targeting men walking alone late at night around the time bars close.

“The biggest thing is always be aware of your surroundings,” says DPD spokesperson Jay Casillas.

Casillas says it’s possible the suspect could be posing as a ride-share driver.

“Make sure you verify that the person you have coming for you is the driver and the vehicle is the vehicle listed in the same app,” Casillas said.

Denver police believe there may be more victims. They’ve partnered with Seek Then Speak to give victims of sexual assault a resource to help.

“It provides a survivor with information that they can use to make decisions about what they want to do next,” said Kristina Rose, the executive director of End Violence Against Women, which owns Seek Then Speak.

The anonymous platform is a website, hotline and app for your smartphone. It allows victims to remain anonymous.

“Victims of sexual assault are very hesitant to report it to anyone, to talk to anyone about being sexually assaulted because usually they’re met with such a negative reaction,” Rose said.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male with dark or salt-and-pepper colored hair, a high-pitched voice, who speaks both English and Spanish with an accent. The most recent vehicle description for the suspect is a tan minivan.

Victims are strongly encouraged to use Seek Then Speak, or call the Denver Police Department’s Sex Crime Unit at 720-913-6040.