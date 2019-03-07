Colorado attorney general cracking down on home repair scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Crooks could be using phony construction companies to dig up personal information. A Lakewood woman who asked not to be identified tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she received a text from HomeAdvisor asking if she had signed up to receive leads for construction work. It’s a good thing the company checked to make sure she was the one who requested the leads as a security measure, because a scammer was likely using her number to get information about other people.

The Lakewood woman says she appreciates HomeAdvisor’s diligence in keeping information safe. At her request, the Problem Solvers contacted HomeAdvisor and learned they are investigating the case.

The company issued the following statement:

"At HomeAdvisor our customers' security is always a top priority and it is very disconcerting to hear about fraudulent texts representing our company. We encourage anyone who is receiving these messages to call our customer care line."

The woman targeted says she appreciates the Problem Solvers reaching out.

“Something was off. That's why I reached out to you. You responded quickly!” she said.

This week is National Consumer Awareness Week and the Colorado Attorney General's Office is turning up the heat on repair scams, financial fraud and telephone harassment.

The AG's office says to never answer calls, texts or emails from people you don't know and always report suspicious activity.

HomeAdvisor offers security tips to their customers as part of their commitment to keeping information private. Their security experts say many apps, like Robokiller, help automatically block telemarketers and robocalls.

Your phone provider may have options to help block unwanted numbers.

The AG's office saw nearly 10,000 fraud complaints in 2018. Complaints may be filed online.