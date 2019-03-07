× ‘Avoid the backcountry:’ Colorado Avalanche Information Center issues warning on historic avalanche danger

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued a rare five out of five danger level on the avalanche danger scale for the Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Gunnison and Aspen zones.

It is the first time that four backcountry zones have gone into the extreme danger zone since the ten-zone forecast format began.

The center recommends that people avoid the backcountry.

The warning comes after multiple avalanches over the weekend and an avalanche that has shut down Interstate 70 between Frisco and Vail early Thursday morning.

