Avalanche reported at Minturn Mile backcountry ski run; no one caught in slide

VAIL, Colo. — The Eagle River Fire Protection District confirmed Thursday afternoon that an avalanche occurred in the Minturn Mile ski area.

Vail Mountain Rescue is expected to evaluate the area to asses damage, however, no one appears to have been caught in the slide.

Minturn Mile is a backcountry ski run from the top of Vail Mountain down to the town of Minturn.

According to the ERFPD, the ski area exit point into the Minturn Mile area from Vail Mountain is currently closed at the direction of the U.S. Forest Service. ERFPD said people should use exercise extreme caution if they are recreating anywhere in the backcountry.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will be performing avalanche mitigation in the area of Highway 24 at mile marker 149 near Red Cliff. As of 3:10 p.m. Thursday Highway 24 is open.

Authorities did not say what might have caused the slide.

