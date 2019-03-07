Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Extreme avalanche danger in high country

One person caught in avalanche near Jones Pass

Posted 3:45 pm, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:49PM, March 7, 2019

EMPIRE, Colo. — One person was caught in an avalanche in the Jones Pass area west of Empire Thursday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The CAIC said the person was recreating in the backcountry when the slide occurred. There was a search and rescue operation. However, the agency did not provide information about the person’s condition.

The CAIC could not say whether the slide was natural or human caused.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.