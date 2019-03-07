One person caught in avalanche near Jones Pass

EMPIRE, Colo. — One person was caught in an avalanche in the Jones Pass area west of Empire Thursday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The CAIC said the person was recreating in the backcountry when the slide occurred. There was a search and rescue operation. However, the agency did not provide information about the person’s condition.

The CAIC could not say whether the slide was natural or human caused.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This article will be updated as we learn more.