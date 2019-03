COPPER, Colo. — An avalanche forced the closure of State Highway 91 between Copper and Leadville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Eagle office of the Colorado State Patrol, the severity of the avalanche is currently unknown. However, Summit County deputies told FOX31 and Channel 2 that vehicles are involved in the slide.

About 4:20 p.m., CSP’s District 4 said via Twitter that three vehicles were buried in the avalanche. All of the vehicles’ occupants are safe.