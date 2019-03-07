Avalanche Danger: “It comes with the territory”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO — Plenty of travelers found themselves stuck in Summit County Thursday night as avalanche danger posed a serious threat for wary wanderers in the High Country.

"We haven’t seen anything like this in years,” said Myron Treeber, who lives in Breckenridge. “[Avalanches are] scary. No question about it. They can be deadly. They really can”.

Despite having experience with wintry extremes, even locals said they were concerned about the number of slides the area has dealt with recently.

“It comes with the territory,” said Jan Butler, another Breckenridge resident. "It’s gorgeous, but it’s dangerous”.

Driving around Thursday evening was difficult. Not only did motorists have to keep an eye out for avalanches, but most roadways were caked in snow and ice.

"You’ve just gotta use common sense. Not go out and do something stupid,” said Bruce Robinson, who was passing through Fairplay on Thursday.

Hotels in and around Frisco were pretty much booked solid Thursday night.

Visitors staying at the Holiday Inn said they were hoping to continue their journeys Friday morning.