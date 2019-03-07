Avalanche closes I-70 between Copper Mountain and Vail; Driver okay after being caught in slide
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — An avalanche came down along Interstate 70 early Thursday morning trapping a tow truck driver and closing the interstate in both directions between Copper Mountain and Vail.
The Colorado State Patrol first tweeted about the avalanche shortly after 1 a.m. There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.
The tow truck driver that was caught in the avalanche is okay, according to CSP.
Highway 91, which is the alternative route, was shut down because of multiple spin-outs for a period of time but has since reopened. The state patrol said that “travel is not recommended through the I-70 mountain corridor.”
The slide comes just days after an avalanche covered the highway between Frisco and Copper Mountain. On Tuesday, CDOT shut down I-70 for hours for planned avalanche mitigation work.
This story is developing. Refresh this page for the latest.