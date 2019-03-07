× Avalanche closes I-70 between Copper Mountain and Vail; Driver okay after being caught in slide

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — An avalanche came down along Interstate 70 early Thursday morning trapping a tow truck driver and closing the interstate in both directions between Copper Mountain and Vail.

The Colorado State Patrol first tweeted about the avalanche shortly after 1 a.m. There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

The tow truck driver that was caught in the avalanche is okay, according to CSP.

#VailPass avalanche at MP 186. @ColoradoDOT has crews on scene with heavy snow equipment enroute. One tow truck was caught in the avalanche. Tow driver is okay! #COTraffic #CoWx pic.twitter.com/mfrTYTU4si — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 7, 2019

#BREAKING ROAD CLOSURE: #VailPass is now closed WB at Copper Mountain (Exit 195) due to large natural avalanche at MP 186. All westbound lanes are covered. This will take @ColoradoDOT crews several hours to clear. #COTraffic pic.twitter.com/T1OGCOb291 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 7, 2019

Highway 91, which is the alternative route, was shut down because of multiple spin-outs for a period of time but has since reopened. The state patrol said that “travel is not recommended through the I-70 mountain corridor.”

The slide comes just days after an avalanche covered the highway between Frisco and Copper Mountain. On Tuesday, CDOT shut down I-70 for hours for planned avalanche mitigation work.

This story is developing. Refresh this page and watch the FOX31 Morning News until 9 a.m. for the latest.