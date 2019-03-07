Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain close for extreme avalanche danger

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort closed Thursday because of extreme avalanche danger in the high country.

Arapahoe Basin said Highway 6 over Loveland Pass would be closed on Thursday and it was working with the Colorado Department of Transportation to manage the “challenging situation.”

Breckenridge Resort closed all of its upper mountain lifts and terrain on Thursday because of the extreme conditions.

Due to adverse conditions all upper mountain lifts and terrain will closed for the day. In addition, food service options on-mountain will be limited. We place the highest value on the safety of our guests and employees and appreciate your understanding. — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) March 7, 2019

Two natural avalanches happened Thursday morning along Interstate 70.

The first happened just after 1 a.m. at mile marker 186 on the east side of Vail Pass, forcing the closure of the highway between Frisco and Vail until midafternoon.

A second avalanche happened about 5 a.m. near a Conoco gas station in Copper Mountain. It ruptured a natural gas line.

Copper Mountain initially said it would open late but about 10 a.m. said it would not open on Thursday.

Highway 91 and I-70 between Frisco and Copper is now open! Note that the resort will not open as we are still working to dig out. This guy included. Be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/o8PfGdpgDd — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) March 7, 2019

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said “historic” avalanches were possible and the danger was rated as extreme in four backcountry zones. Travel in or near avalanche terrain was not advised.

Avalanche warnings are in place for the Front Range, Steamboat, Flat Tops, Vail, Summit County, Saguache, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa and San Juan Mountains.