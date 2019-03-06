Warmer today with a chance of snow tonight; Two storms lined-up for the Mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two different storm systems are lined-up for the mountains of Colorado.

The first storm has already begun with snow falling this morning. That snow ends on Thursday with a lull Thursday night into Friday morning before the second storm arrives.

Today expect morning fog across the Front Range then partly cloudy.

A snow shower is possible early in Northern Colorado. Then tonight I'm watching for a chance of snow/ice/fog across the Front Range between 8 p.m. and midnight with highs around 46 degrees.

The mountains can expect 3-8 inches of snow today/tonight with another 3-8 inches overnight through Thursday. Mild highs in the 30s and 40s.

Storm #2 delivers another 3-12 inches Friday-Saturday. Snow tapers-off by lunch Saturday.

That puts grand totals at 1-2 feet by Saturday afternoon in the mountains.

Mild highs in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Thursday and Friday in the mid 50s.

I'm forecasting a chance of snow late Friday into Saturday morning. 1 inch of accumulation possible. Highs on Saturday in the 40s.

Sunday looks quieter, sunnier and warmer in the mid to upper 40s.

Time Change: "Spring Forward". Set your clocks ahead 1 hour at 2 a.m.

