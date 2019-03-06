Tivoli partners with MSU Denver to can craft beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new program for college students is changing the way shoppers will get their favorite Tivoli brews. The historic brewery on the Auraria campus is strengthening its partnership with Metropolitan State University of Denver— benefiting students and beer lovers across Colorado.

In one month’s time, thousands of cans have been filled at the Tivoli Brewery inside the Tivoli Student Union.

“We typically lay down a small amount of foam at the bottom of the can so that when we fill the beer, the foam sits on the top,” said Ethan Tsai, MSU Denver instructor and Tivoli quality control specialist.

The cans are a new approach thanks to $75,000 of donated equipment from Cask Global Canning Solutions and the workforce of aspiring brew masters. Chris Thibodeau is one of the MSU Denver students working to break into the craft beer industry.

“This has given us kind of a free reign … to just let your mind go and just try new things,” Thibodeau explained. “In the fall, I made a dandelion IPA which was pretty good.”

MSU Denver’s beer industry program goes well beyond canning. Students may pursue bachelor's degrees in brewery operations.

“All students learn everything from business, law [and] the sciences,” Tsai said.

The canning of the final product is bringing in money to MSU Denver. Tivoli pays the university for the canning while students receive more immersive learning.

“All of our students are absolutely, positively grounded in all aspects of craft brewing,” Tsai said.

The new cans are available at liquor stores and various businesses across Colorado.