× Resolution declares Weld County to be a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County on Wednesday became the third in Colorado to pass a resolution declaring to be a so-called “Second Amendment sanctuary county.”

The Weld County Commission unanimously passed a resolution that will allow law enforcement officers not to comply with state gun laws that the commission and law enforcement deem “unconstitutional.”

Fremont and Custer counties have passed similar resolutions.

The move comes as the Colorado Legislature considers a so-called “red flag” bill that will allow family and household members or law enforcement to petition a judge to remove firearms from someone who is deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

“The issue isn’t an issue of safety as much as it is an issue of protecting the constitutional rights of citizens,” Commissioner Chair Barbara Kirkmeyer said in a statement.

The commissioners affirmed their “support for the Weld County Sheriff in the exercise of his sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law,” according to the resolution.

The board “will not appropriate government funds for capital construction of building space and purchase of storage systems to store weapons seized pursuant to the authority and requirements set forth” if the “red flag” bill is passed.

“The principal of due process is at the very core of this issue,” Commissioner Sean Conway said. “What this bill does is create a system where a person must defend/prove their innocence against an action that hasn’t even been taken.”

Added Commissioner Steve Moreno: “This bill is nothing more than a feel-good measure that will not stop the actions it is aiming to prevent. There are other solutions that must be seriously considered when talking about mental health issues in this country. This bill is not it.”